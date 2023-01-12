DCSO Receives Federal Funding

U.S. Representative Angie Craig has secured $325,000 for the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Electronic Crimes Unit. With these federal funds, the DCSO will have an increased capacity to prevent and prosecute electronic crimes and promote online safety across Dakota County. County Sheriff Joe Leko expressed gratitude for the federal funding, support that will be harnessed to tackle a variety of electronic crimes and vulnerabilities in the county. The DCSO Electronic Crimes Prevention Unit will use the funding for an outreach campaign to prevent and prosecute electronic crimes and to hire a forensic technician to investigate cyber crimes such as cyberstalking, elder scams and cyberbullying. In addition, this project will help increase the discovery and prosecution of these under-reported crimes and provide necessary community education and law enforcement training to prevent crime and improve case outcomes.