Hastings Middle School Introduces WEB Program

Hastings Middle School is embarking on programming to help students support students through the Where Everybody Belongs (WEB) Program. According to Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell, this programming trains staff to support and select annual leaders of the 8th grade class who are then trained during the summer months to assist in building community, work with the younger students, and engage in activities to build and support a positive culture. This proven programming can be found in districts across the state and nation. For more information on the WEB Program, visit the ISD 200 website.