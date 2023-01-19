HPD Shares Experience With High School Class

Hastings High School recently welcomed Hastings Police Chief David Wilske, Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter, and Investigators Chad Schlichte and Matthew Harrity for a presentation to the Criminal Justice Class at the High School. Instructor Amy Childers thanked the officers for lending their time and expertise to the students this semester. According to Childers, the Criminal Justice Class is a new class offered at HHS this year, and it was effective because the officers were willing to share their experiences and answered all the questions. Childers added that her students were fortunate to learn from the officers.
(Chief Wilske. Photo Source: Amy Childers)