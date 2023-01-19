Prescott Names New Fire Chief

The City of Prescott reports that the Fire Department in town is under new leadership. According to the City website, Prescott Area Fire Association members recently officially approved Chad Johnson as the new Fire Chief. Chad replaces Tom Lytle who retires after 32 years of distinguished service. Johnson first became a member of the Prescott Fire Department in 1993. Chad’s uncle, Dick Johnson, was a long time(1976-1995) member of the department and retired as a Captain in 1995. Chad’s uncle Donnie Johnson was also a long time member(1970 – 1997) and served as the Fire Chief for 13 years years. Johnson commented that his main goal is to continue to provide the City of Prescott and the Townships of Oak Grove and Clifton a volunteer fire and rescue service staffed by professional volunteers. In his free time Chad enjoys hanging out with his family at the cabin, hunting and snowmobiling.