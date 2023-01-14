Jan. 17 City Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Tuesday evening. After the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will consider approval of the minutes of previous meetings, and hear comments from the public. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. Under the heading of Reports From City Staff, Administration will present a resolution for the authorization to submit the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Budget. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, February 6th, at 7 PM.