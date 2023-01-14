VFW Essay Contest Winners Announced

Congratulations to Hastings VFW Post 1210’s local Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay First Place Winners, Mikayla Schuster, and Calia Story. The Voice of Democracy is open to all students in 9th through 12th grade. The Voice of Democracy is a 3-5-minute essay, and the 2022-2023 theme is “America: Why is the Veteran Important?” The Patriot’s Pen essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. It is open to all students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. The 2022-2023 theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans”. Both Mikayla and Calia received a plaque and a cash award from the Post.
(Top Photo: HHS College & Career Advisor, Jody Geib, Mikayla Schuster and VFW Post 1210’s Program Coordinator, Don Olson. Bottom Photo: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School’s Calia Story and VFW Post 1210’s Program Coordinator Don Olson.. Photos courtesy VFW Post 1210)