Prescott Chamber Award Winners Named

On Friday, the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Chamber Award winners for Educator of the Year, Community Member of the Year and Business of the Year. Congratulations go out to Prescott High School principal, Josh Fiege for Educator of the Year, Megan Langer for Community Member of the Year, and Cernohous Chevrolet for being awarded Business of the Year. Each of the award-winners has demonstrated the utmost regard for the people, community and business in Prescott. From transforming Prescott into a destination spot, to leading the next generation of youth into adulthood, or giving back to the Community for 90 years, these award-winners exemplify the spirit of Prescott. The awards will be presented on Wednesday January 18th, at the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.
(Josh Fiege, Megan Langer, and Cernohous Chevy. Submitted photos)