JANUARY 17 SPORTS SCHEDULE

Today’s Hastings and Prescott sports preview has a busy schedule of events on the docket.
The Hastings boys hockey team returns home to face Simley with JV @ 5:15 and Varsity @ 7:30. These two teams met back in early December with Hastings winning 3-2.
Nordic Ski has a Conference meet at the Cottage Grove Ravine with the Metro East schools at 3:45 on Tuesday.
Gymnastics heads to Simley at 6:00 tonight.
In Prescott, Girls basketball has a makeup game with Hudson in Hudson with Varsity playing at 7:15. The Lady Cardinals are riding a 10-game win streak since losing the opener. Middle School Basketball will also be in action tonight at home against New Richmond at 4:15.
In Hastings Hockey Association action, the 15A Raider Wolves Co-Op heads to Apple Valley to play Valkyrie 15UA at 4:30.
