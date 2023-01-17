JANUARY 17 SPORTS SCHEDULE

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 17, 2023

  • January 17, 2023

Today’s Hastings and Prescott sports preview has a busy schedule of events on the docket.

The Hastings boys hockey team returns home to face Simley with JV @ 5:15 and Varsity @ 7:30. These two teams met back in early December with Hastings winning 3-2.

Nordic Ski has a Conference meet at the Cottage Grove Ravine with the Metro East schools at 3:45 on Tuesday.

Gymnastics heads to Simley at 6:00 tonight.

In Prescott, Girls basketball has a makeup game with Hudson in Hudson with Varsity playing at 7:15. The Lady Cardinals are riding a 10-game win streak since losing the opener. Middle School Basketball will also be in action tonight at home against New Richmond at 4:15.

In Hastings Hockey Association action, the 15A Raider Wolves Co-Op heads to Apple Valley to play Valkyrie 15UA at 4:30.

Check back on Wednesday for that day’s schedule.

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/01/january-17-sports-schedule/