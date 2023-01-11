Johnson Named Kiwanis Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Ava Johnson. According to a nomination submitted by Math Teacher Kayla Kinneman, Ava has been a tremendous student in Pre-Calculus so far this year. She gives every single problem her all and settles for nothing less than perfection. Ava is incredibly respectful and always willing to participate in classroom discussions or help a fellow classmate out. She has a very bright future ahead of her and is already taking classes at UWRF. Mrs. Kinneman also commented that it has been an absolute honor working with her so far this year.
(Ava Johnson. Submitted Photo)