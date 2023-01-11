Judge Mark To Retire

The Honorable Kevin F. Mark, who is currently the Chief Judge of Minnesota’s First Judicial District will retire from the bench, effective on January 31st of this year. Mark, who has reached the mandatory retirement age, was first appointed to the First District in January of 2003, and has served as the Chief Judge since 2021. He graduated with his juris doctorate degree from Marquette University Law School, and has a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from Minnesota State University, in Mankato. Judge Mark’s chambers are located in the Goodhue County Justice Center in Red Wing. Effective February 1st, the Honorable Caroline H. Lennon, current assistant chief judge of the District, will assume the chief judge duties for the remainder of the current term that expires on June 30th. The First Judicial District serves Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley counties.
(Hon. Kevin F. Mark. Submitted photo)