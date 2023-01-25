Local Author Lands Book Deal

Hastings High School grad, Hamline University grad, and Minneapolis resident Christina M. Alongi, a sci-fi/fantasy author who runs the YouTube channel “C. M. Alongi“, and who has published several short stories and novellas, has signed with Blackstone Publishing for her first full-length novel, “Citadel”. Christina isn’t the only writer in the family, as her parents are published authors and her mother is New York Times best-selling author MaryJanice Davidson. “Citadel” will be published on June 20th. Christina is also publishing an epic fantasy novella series, the first of which, “To Kill a Necromancer”, will be published on February 24th. Alongi is represented by the Seymour Literary Agency.
(Christina Alongi. Submitted Photo)