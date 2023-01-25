MFD Names New Leadership

The Miesville Fire Department reports that Steve Meyers has been named the new Chief of the Department, and Brandon Napper has been selected as the Assistant Fire Chief. The Department also named Sam Weber as the newest Fire Captain in the Department. The Miesville Fire Department is a volunteer Fire Department providing fire and emergency medical services for the Miesville, Welch, Vasa, and Douglas Townships.
(Top photo: Chief Meyers and Ass’t. Chief Napper. Bottom Photo: Capt. Weber. Photo Source: MFD)