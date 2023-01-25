TUESDAY NIGHT SPORTS ROUNDUP

The Hastings and Prescott athletic teams had a near perfect night on Tuesday, with everyone but Boys Hockey bringing in victories
Hastings
– The Hastings Boys Basketball team ended a losing streak and pulled off a 91-67 win over Hill-Murray. The Raiders shot the ball extremely well, including 16 3’s, to keep a 15 point halftime lead in tact and grow it in the second half. Kelvin Maher led the way with 20 points and was one of four Raiders to reach double figures. Owen Bernatz had 16, Matthew Foss had 12 and Kyan Esterby had 10 for the Raiders in the win.
– Girls Basketball got a big conference win over Hill-Murray 46-35. The Raiders led 24-21 at the half and had balanced scoring, with only one player in double figures, Keagan McVicker with 14,while Hailey Strain and Natalie Caflisch combined for 15 points in the winning effort. The win pushes the Raiders to 10-7 on the season and 5-1 in the conference.
– Hastings Boys Hockey struck first against Saint Thomas Academy, but penalties doomed the Raiders, as STA scored 5 power play goals and a shorthanded goal in the 7-1 Raider loss. Jon Harris got the lone Raider goal with Joey Iovino and Carter Simpson assisting. The Raiders and the Cadets was a fairly even matchup in 5-on-5, with both teams scoring a goal apiece, but the Raiders had two 5-minute major penalites in the First Period, and the Cadets capitalized. Hastings returns to action Thursday against Two Rivers.
Prescott
– The Prescott Girls Basketball team put some distance between them and the rest of the conference with a decisive 69-54 win over Somerset on Tuesday. The Cardinals had 13 3’s in the win, and were led by 21 points from Violet Otto, 14 from Izzy Matzek, and 11 from Lila Posthuma. They return to action Friday night against Saint Croix Central, and we’ll bring that game to you Saturday at Noon on KDWA.
– The Prescott Boys extended their wins treak to 3 with an 82-72 win over Saint Croix Central, as the Cardinals used a big halftime lead to hold on or the win. Dallas Wallin led the way with 26 points on 11-16 shooting while Jordan Malmlov added 15 and Brandon Stuart 12.