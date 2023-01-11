Malone Intermediate Conducts D.A.R.E. Graduation

Malone Intermediate School held their D.A.R.E. graduation on Friday, January 6th for almost 80 fifth grade students who completed the program under the instruction of Deputy Brette Huppert and Sheriff Chad Koranda, of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, four students read their chosen essays on what the program has taught them, and four students were recognized for their class leadership. For more on the D.A.R.E. Program, contact the Prescott School District.
(D.A.R.E. Ceremony. Submitted Photo)