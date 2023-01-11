Miron Named Runner-Up In Ag Competition

The Minnesota Farm Bureau reports that Kristy Miron of Washington County finished as runner-up in the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Ag competition, held during the organization’s convention, Jan. 6-9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations. Miron received a $25,000 credit towards a new piece of equipment from sponsor Case IH.
(Kristy Miron (holding key) with representatives of Case IH. Submitted photo)