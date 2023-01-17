More Snow Forecasted For KDWA Listening Area

The National Weather Service is advising Minnesotans to prepare for another possible swath of snow, totaling up to 6 inches to move through the area, starting on Wednesday. According to the Weather Service, confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, adding that a winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. It is estimated that snow will start to fall during the Wednesday evening commute and will continue through noon on Thursday in the metro, according to the latest forecast.