Ice Celebration To Begin

The Hastings Downtown Business Association reminds everyone that the Hastings Ice Celebration starts this Saturday. According to a DBA press release, handouts will be available around Downtown Hastings to participate in the celebration. Three excellent prize packages will be awarded for the person, group of people, families, and friends who identify all of the ice sculptures. The Downtown Business Association will draw the winners on Saturday, January 27. Feel free to participate in the event through Friday, January 26. Turn in your completed map to The Busted Nut Bar & Grill or Beloved anytime during the week. Live ice carving, horse and wagon rides, DJ music, and ice sculptures are all available from 11 AM – 5 PM in Downtown Hastings. Learn more on the Ice Celebration Facebook event page.