Father Leonard Siebenaler Passes

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier reports that Father Leonard Siebenaler died on Monday evening in Hastings. Father Leonard, who grew up in New Trier, served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis for just short of 64 years. Ordained in 1959 in St. Paul, Father Siebenaler’s resume includes assignments in Minneapolis, White Bear Lake, Zumbrota, and Bellechester, among others. Father Siebenaler retired from pastoral duties in 2002, and relocated to the Tri-Parish area, where he continued to serve as a Chaplain at Regina Senior Living and Regina Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.