Special Teams, Vandehoef Shine As Raiders Down Spartans

The Hastings Raiders boys hockey team returned to the win column with a 5-1 win over Simley on Tuesday night.
The first period was a battle of puck possession, and the Raiders would draw first blood short handed, when Brody Larsen scored on an excellent pass from Blake Vandehoef to give Hastings a 1-0 lead. Simley would tie the game at 1, but Hastings would respond with a power play goal from Larsen to make it 2-1. Then, Hastings scored on the power play again, when Danny Millner poked in a puck from Larsen and Vandehoef to make it 3-1 after 2.
The 5-on-4 scorefest continued again when Vandehoef scored twice in the third, once on the power play and once shorthanded, to increase the lead to 5-1, which would be the final. Kody Niederkorn made 19 saves in the win, as the Raiders went 3-5 on the power play and scored shorthanded twice on the kill… and Simley had 3 power plays. Vandehoef had a 5 point night with 2 goals and 3 assists to lead the way for the Raiders, while Larsen and Millner also had 3 point nights. The Raiders return to action Thursday against Tartan
1/18 Athletic Schedule
Its a basketball day today, as boys basketball hosts Mahtomedi, and the girls head to Mahtomedi, looking to stay first place in the conference. We will bring you the boys game live.