Project Share Final Numbers

The final numbers for Hastings Family Service’s Project Share have been published, and HFS reports that the community made the holidays brighter for many children, adults, parents, guardians, and families in the Hastings community. Hastings Family Service was able to offer Project Share assistance in the form of Christmas gifts for 194 households, and Christmas meals, which included turkey, mashed potatoes, fresh produce and fruit, milk, cookies, and more, for 748 people! HFS volunteers helped load Project Share gifts and food into cars for neighbors the week before Christmas.