Quarry Taphouse Set To Open

After months of anticipation, the Quarry Taphouse is preparing to open its doors in one of the most recognizable spaces in downtown Hastings. The menu will include a variety of tasty smash burgers, mouthwatering wings, taco favorites, and other unique dishes to satisfy any appetite. The Quarry will also have a series of rotating taps at the bar for an assortment of local and favorite brews. The indoor decor will reflect the laid-back feel of the restaurant, while keeping the unique charm of the historic Hastings building, at 106 2nd Street East. The main level will continue as a restaurant and bar, while the upper level is available for private parties, meetings, and celebrations. The Quarry Taphouse will open its doors to the public mid-February. For more information and updates, check out their Quarry Taphouse Facebook page. Job listings and applications are available at QuarryTaphouse.com.