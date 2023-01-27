ISD 200 Faces Strike

ISD 200 reports that the District has received formal notification that the Food Service employee group intends to commence a strike on February 7th. Under Minnesota law, a union must provide the school district with at least ten days’ notice prior to commencing a strike. According to a District press release, the District is prepared to continue operations in the event of a strike. While school will remain in session, food service will be impacted. One noticeable impact on families and students will be fewer options for meals, and no ala carte offerings. The District will be serving bagged lunches and breakfasts during a strike. If your child requires a special diet, please contact Brittney Hirschauer at 651-480-7126. A sample menu will be posted on the district website as the start of the strike nears.