SELESKI, JENKINS ANNOUNCE COLLEGE COMMITMENTS, ADDING TO GROWING LIST OF RAIDERS

Hastings Athletics had a smaller sample size this past weekend, but still saw some action in athletic events. Additionally, two Raiders announced their commitments to play college sports, adding to a growing list of athletes.
Jack Seleski announced that he will play baseball at St. Cloud State. Seleski is expected to be a key piece for the Raiders this season and is the fifth Raidfer baseball player to announce his commitment.
Lauren Jenkins will be playing softball at Minnesota-Duluth, as she announced last week on social media. According to a person close to Jenkins, she will reunite with her sister on the Bulldogs softball team. That makes the entire list of athletes that has committed to school’s as follows:
– Eddie Peine, Baseball, Northern State
– Mitch Iliff, Baseball, Sioux Falls
– Alex Hendrickson, Baseball, Saint Thomas
– Gavin Odman, Baseball, DCTC
– Jack Seleski, Baseball, St. Cloud State
– Charlie Williams, Golf, Bemidji State
– Lauren Jenkins, Softball, UMD
– Blake Beissel, Wrestling, U of M
If we are missing anyone, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at sports@kdwa.com!