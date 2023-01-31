ISD 200 Closed Meeting Set For Tuesday

  • January 30, 2023

The ISD 200 School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 31st, at 10:30 AM in the ISD 200 District Office Conference Room A, 1000 West 11th Street, in Hastings, to deliberate negotiation strategies with the School Board.   

