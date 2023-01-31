Officers Retire From FPD

The Farmington Police Department recently celebrated the retirement of two officers, Jason Fox and Gary Tipton. According to an FPD press release, Officer Fox has worked for Department since January 2005, after working as a police officer for the City of Cannon Falls. During his time with FPD, Officer Fox worked as a patrol officer, school resource officer, firearms instructor, investigator, and K9 handler. Officer Tipton has been with FPD since July 2005, also coming from Cannon Falls. Officer Tipton worked as a patrol officer, firearms instructor, K9 handler and a field training officer. Officers Fox and Tipton each served the Farmington community for the past 18 years. They have responded to countless calls for service and impacted many citizens. They unquestionably left the city of Farmington and the Farmington Police Department better than they found it, according to the press release.
(Jason Fox (L) and Gary Tipton (R). Submitted photos)