PSD Welcomes 2 SROs

Prescott High School welcomes two new student resource officers to the District. Prescott Police Officers Beau Jacobson and Grace Jacott are assigned to the District to interact with students and staff in promotion of positive relationships with local law enforcement. SRO Jacobson has an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement and has been a patrol officer, DARE officer and SRO. SRO Jacott has been a Prescott Police Officer for three years, and has her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement from UW-Stout.
(Officers Jacobson and Jacott. Submitted Photos)