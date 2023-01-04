Rohl Named Kiwanis Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior AJ Rohl. According to a nomination submitted by Tech Education Teacher Kyle Schmidt, AJ shows up to class on time and prepared each day. He has gone above and beyond to help his own cause, aid his peers and complete projects for the Technology Education department to help improve lab experiences. AJ knows all about work ethic and it shows while he is in class, according to Mr. Schmidt.
(AJ Rohl. Submitted Photo)