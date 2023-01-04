ISD 200 Meetings Scheduled

  • January 3, 2023

The ISD 200 School Board will conduct an annual organizational Work Session at 5 PM, on Wednesday, January 4th. Agenda items include election of the Board Chair, Vice Chair, Clerk and Treasurer, setting Committee Assignments, consideration of a proposal to combine the “day-to-day” duties of the Clerk and Treasurer, setting a listening session rotation, setting the Board Calendar for 2023, compensation for Board members, designating District Depositories, and other routine items. The Work Session will be followed immediately by a regular Board meeting with Board Evaluations, Superintendent Goals, the Legislative Platform and Retreat Planning. The meetings are open to the public.

