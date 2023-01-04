KDWA Game Postponement Thread

Game Postponement Thread (Constantly Updated)
KDWA Sports is keeping track of games and events that have been postponed due to the winter weather. This post will be constantly updated with any additional changes:
-Baldwin Woodville @ Prescott basketball will be made up Saturday @ 2:15
-Prescott @ St Croix Falls girls basketball will be made up January 26
-Prescott @ Baldwin Woodville wrestling was rescheduled for January 10
-Hastings @ Farmington boys hockey scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled for Wednesday and then postponed again. No make up date is currently provided.
-St Thomas Academy @ Hastings boys basketball scheduled for Tuesday was tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday
-Hill Murray @ Hastings girls hockey will be made up Varsity only on February 3. JV has been cancelled.
-Tartan @ Hastings gymnastics scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. No make up date provided.
-Alpine Ski’s varsity meet @ Welch Village from Tuesday will be made up Thursday. Their event Wednesday at Afton Alps is still on as of this point.
-Nordic Ski’s New To Sport Varsity Meet on Tuesday was cancelled