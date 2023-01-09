SPORTS WEEKEND ROUNDUP

It was a busy weekend in athletics in Hastings as the basketball, hockey and wrestling teams were all in action. The Hastings hockey team bussed down to Kasson to take on Dodge County, a former section opponent who moved down to Class A, and emerged victorious from a wacky game with a 7-1 win. The Raiders got the scoring started just 6:30 into the game, when Mark DeNoyer scored an even strength goal from Jon Harris and Eddie Peine. Less than four minutes later the Raiders were on the board again, this time on the power play, when Zgoda scored from Vandehoef and the Raiders led 2-0. DeNoyer added a power play marker in the 2nd as the Raider power play was dominant. The Raiders led 4-0 after 2 periods, before Dodge County got on the board. The other goals were scored by Harris, Williams, Vandehoef and Iovino. Kody Niederkorn made 28 saves and the Raiders outshot the Wildcats 41-29. The win improved Hastings to 6-2-1 on the season.
Hastings girls basketball pulled away from Tartan 56-45 after a one point lead at halftime. The Raiders used suffocating defense to hold Tartan to just 7 points midway through the second half. Just one night earlier, the Raiders obliterated Apple Valley by an incredibly real score of 66-10. Hastings’ starters did not play for much of the second half.
The Hastings boys basketball team played a competitive game at Northfield but ultimately came up short, falling 83-73. They were led by 22 points from Owen Bernatz on 8/18 shooting, while Matthew Foss added 15 and Kelvin Maher 13. The Raiders as a team shot 42 percent from the floor in the loss.
Hastings wrestling advanced all the way to the team championship of the Clash in La Crosse, and in a potential Team State AAA Finals preview, The Raiders faced Saint Michael-Albertville, where they ultimately came up short. Trey Beissel earned all-Tournament team honors in the 106 pound category, to help lead the raiders to runner-up in the varsity Pool. The 9U team went 5-0 on the day against Eastview to take that event. A busy week of athletics is ahead in Hastings, with nearly every team in action.
In Prescott, the Prescott girls and Boys both got wins over Baldwin-Woodville. The girls dominated on the road en route to a 64-46 victory, while the boys were led by another unreal performance from Jordan Malmlov, who led the way with 40 points, as the Cardinals pulled away from Baldwin-Woodville to win 70-57 and retain first place in the conference. They return to action Tuesday against Ellsworth, you can hear that game on Saturday at Noon on KDWA.