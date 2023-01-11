RAIDER SWIMMING REMAINS UNBEATEN IN DUAL MEETS, TAKES DOWN NSP

The Hastings Boys’ Swim and Dive team remains undefeated in dual meets on the season after taking down North Saint Paul last week. According to coach Katie McAlpin, the Raiders won 93-80, thanks in big part to Tristan Herbst. Herbst remains unblemished on the year in meets, taking first in all of his races, including dropping 6 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. McAlpin also gave a nod to Garrett Watterson who set three best times, including including dropping 3 seconds in the 100 fly while Alex Culp dropped 6 seconds in the 50 Breaststroke. The Raiders return to action Thursday against Tartan at home, while they host True Team this weekend, with diving on Friday and Swimming on Saturday.