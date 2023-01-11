Truck Goes Off Road on 316

The icy roads on Wednesday morning are attributed to a tanker truck going off the road on the newly-renovated section of Highway 316 south of Hastings. KDWA listener Tim reported that the tanker truck had gone off the road in the area of the new roundabout at the south end of 316, where it reconnects with Highway 61. The truck was reportedly heading west on 61 to turn north onto 316, and slid off the pavement. The truck remained upright, and there is no report of any injuries.
(Scene Photo. Photo Credit: Tim Figge)