Riverfront Kiosk Installed In Prescott

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce reports that, in partnership with the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park and the City of Prescott, new signs welcoming visitors to the Prescott Riverfront have been installed. Everyone is encouraged to check out the new kiosk sign down at the Prescott Riverfront. The Chamber commented that it is a wonderful way to welcome all friends and boaters this summer! There is also a new Welcome sign for traffic coming over the bridge from Minnesota.