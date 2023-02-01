PRESCOTT ATHLETES SIGN COLLEGE LETTERS

National Signing Day continued around the country and in Prescott, two more names were added to their list of commitments.
Taylor Graf, pitcher for the Softball team, signed with Saint Catherine’s University to play softball. Graf will be a key returner to the Prescott softball team this upcoming Spring. Additionally, Addison Huppert will run track in college, as she signs with Carthage College in Kenosha. Huppert is also a multisport athelte at Prescott.
Any additional names will be added to this report. Congratulations to both!