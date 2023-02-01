Prescott Students Advance In Spelling Bee

The Prescott School District reports that students at Malone Intermediate School and Prescott Middle School took part in Rounds 2 and 3 of the National Spelling Bee over the past few weeks. Students in these oral rounds were chosen to participate in the final rounds after scoring highly for their grade on the written test, consisting of 20 words plus 5 challenge words. After an intense oral, double elimination Spelling Bee, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place students for each school were awarded. Each school champion is invited to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in Turtle Lake on February 9th.
(Top Photo (L to R): Second place, Payge; First place, Carter; Third place, Molly. Bottom Photo (L to R): Owen J., First place; Maeve, Second place; and Owen G. Third place. Submitted photos.)