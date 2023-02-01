Ukraine Prayer Service Scheduled

The war in Ukraine still rages on, and congregations in Hastings are still moving to act in support of the war-torn country. Pastor Greg Geier of St Philip’s Lutheran Church in Hastings has announced that the church is hosting an ecumenical prayer service to remember and keep the war in Ukraine top of mind. Pastor Geier commented on why the service was planned.
He also said that we should not be weary in well-doing.
The Service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, February 19th, at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 1401 15th Street West, in Hastings.