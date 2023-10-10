Busted Nut To Be Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant The Busted Nut will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in late October. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Busted Nut on October 23rd. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Tatia Nelson about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date. The Busted Nut was nominated by a customer to be on an episode. Nelson and her husband opened The Busted Nut in 2004. While Nelson opened the bar without a lot of experience in the restaurant industry, she is confident that she has an environment that people will appreciate. The Busted Nut also won “Best Bloody Mary” in 2023 by readers of The Star Tribune. America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Monday, October 23rd, from 8 to 11 AM, and the Busted Nut’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ <a href=”https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/minnesota/the-busted-nut-bar-and-grill”>website</a>.