Courage Kenny Expands In Hastings

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute (CKRI) has announced that it is expanding therapy services in Hastings. The new outpatient therapy location, at 1285 Nininger Road, will open on November 17. Lead Therapist Nick Bliek commented on the move.
Additional specialty services such as cancer rehabilitation and pelvic health will be added soon. The last day patients were seen at the Prescott Clinic was November 11. Patients have the option of being seen at one of the two Hastings locations, as well as CKSPT River Falls or CKSPT Cottage Grove. All Courage Kenny Prescott clinic staff will be retained and relocated to Hastings.