Budworth Named Student Of The Week

Prescott High School Freshman Ava Budworth has been selected as the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. According to Language Arts teacher Tanya Sponholz, Ava is knocking hybrid learning out of the ballpark. She is a consistent hard worker whether she is in school or online, and she’s one of the first students to help others when they’re online and struggling with a new concept. Sponholz also said that Ava is able to tackle any assignment, regardless of difficulty, with intelligence and grace.
(Ava Budworth. Photo Source: Prescott Kiwanis)