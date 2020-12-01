Kwik Trip Reveals Plans For Prescott Store

Kwik Trip is presenting plans to the City of Prescott for a new station, to be located near the intersection of Henry and Campbell Streets. According to plans submitted to the City for review and approval, the station would be constructed just south of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and the Company would buy the house owned by the church on the property in question. The house would be removed, and the plans indicate that Kwik Trip would construct a new parking lot for St. Paul’s church as part of the process. The Kwik Trip itself is planned to have a 10-pump gas island, convenience store with an attached single bay car wash, and required stormwater pond and landscaping. The plans will be reviewed and deliberated by the Planning Commission on Monday December 7th.