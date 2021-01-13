More Snow Forecasted

The National Weather Service has issued a statement saying that a winter storm will impact the region through Friday. Snow and strong winds are expected. Forecast snowfall amounts have increased, but there is still uncertainty. Uncertainty also exists with amount of wintry mix at the start of the event. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area for Thursday and Friday. A brief period of mixed precipitation is expected Thursday morning, followed by a prolonged period of mostly light to moderate snow Thursday afternoon through Friday. Stay tuned to KDWA for the latest.