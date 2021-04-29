Forensics Team Recognized

Twenty-eight Wisconsin high school seniors earned the highest individual recognition for each year they participated in the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association State Speech Festival. While the event was canceled in 2020, typically each year more than 4,200 students from nearly 350 high schools across the state participate. Locally, Prescott Senior Sophia Tibayan was awarded, and is just the 4th Prescott High School student ever to reach this milestone. According to Prescott English Teacher and Forensics Advisor Tanya Sponholz, Prescott High School Forensics is recognized as being in the top 5% of scoring teams at the State tournament. This is the highest honor for a team that the WHSFA recognizes. PHS Forensics has earned this award 7 times in the last 13 years.