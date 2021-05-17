MN House Adjourns With No Budget

  • Filed under Featured

  • May 17, 2021

  • May 17, 2021

The MN Legislature adjourned the 2021 Session at approximately 2:30 on Monday afternoon. Representative Tony Jurgens was not satisfied with the outcome of the session.

Click here for audio

   
The Legislature will need to return in Special Session to finish the budget.   

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/05/mn-house-adjourns-with-no-budget/

Leave a Reply