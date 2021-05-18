On Monday, Pierce County Public Health amended a COVID advisory order issued in April, which now allows fully vaccinated people to forgo masks in public, indoor spaces. County Health officials state that employers, businesses, schools, and facilities may continue to require masks for everyone, based on their own discretion. The April order required individuals age five and older in Pierce County to wear a face mask when occupying an indoor public space where a non-household member is also present in the same room or enclosed space. The advisory order is set to expire June 4th. PCPH intends to allow the advisory order to expire after June 4th, but will continue recommending masks in certain situations in alignment with CDC guidance.
Pierce County Lifts Mask Requirement
