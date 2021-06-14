316 Update Phase One

The City of Hastings reports that the first phase of construction on Highway 316 is going well. According to the City newsletter, contractors have been making steady progress on Stage 1A of the project, focusing mostly on installation of new storm sewer pipes and grading of the road base on the section from Malcolm Avenue to Tuttle Drive. At this point, it is anticipated that curb and gutter and initial paving may take place later in the month, weather permitting. City staff remind residents that all local area traffic must use the established local detour that routes traffic on Glendale Road and E 10th Street to travel to and from the northern area of the City and beyond.
(Looking north from near Tuttle Drive on June 3rd. Rows of new storm sewer pipes are standing ready to be installed. Photo courtesy of Nick Egger.)