Bigham Crafts Refinery Safety Bill

  • Filed under Featured

  • June 15, 2021

  • June 15, 2021

As the MN Legislature continues its first Special Session for 2021, State Senator Karla Bigham is working to craft legislation regarding worker safety at refineries.

Click here for audio

   
The legislation stems from the lockout at Marathon Refinery in St. Paul Park.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/bigham-crafts-refinery-safety-bill/

Leave a Reply