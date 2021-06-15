Bigham Crafts Refinery Safety Bill

As the MN Legislature continues its first Special Session for 2021, State Senator Karla Bigham is working to craft legislation regarding worker safety at refineries.
The legislation stems from the lockout at Marathon Refinery in St. Paul Park.
