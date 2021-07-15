15th Street Update

The City of Hastings reports that Phase 1 of this year’s infrastructure improvements along 15th Street west of Pine Street is moving along quickly. According to the City Newsletter, curb and gutter were placed last week and the contractor is gearing up to put down the first layer of blacktop pavement very soon. Meanwhile, preliminary work has begun on Phase 2 west of Lyn Way, where the existing pavement has been removed, and a temporary water supply system is being assembled. Read all the latest project information by visiting the 2021 Infrastructure Improvements Web Page.
(Workers on 15th Street. Photo Source: City of Hastings)