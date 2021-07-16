Betchers Named Farm Family

The University of Minnesota Extension Service recently announced the 2021 Farm Family for Goodhue County, the Eugene and Sherri Betcher family. According to the Extension Website, Eugene started farming in 1978 on shares with a neighbor. Eugene eventually bought the neighbor out, and moved to their current location in 2004. The Betchers operate the farm and do custom planting, spraying and combining. Sherri also owns a floral business. The Betchers’ farm consists of 500 acres of corn, soybeans and hay. In addition to their custom planting, spraying and harvesting work, they custom feed 100 head of cattle in the fall and winter. They also raise Shorthorn cattle and a few hogs for 4-H projects.