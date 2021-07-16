HPD Provides Hamilton Investigation Update

  • Filed under Featured

  • July 16, 2021

  • July 16, 2021

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has released an update on the investigation into the death of Hastings resident Kyle Hamilton.

Click here for audio

    
Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s death is asked to contact authorities.
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/07/hpd-provides-hamilton-investigation-update/

Leave a Reply