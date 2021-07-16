HPD Provides Hamilton Investigation Update

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has released an update on the investigation into the death of Hastings resident Kyle Hamilton.
Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s death is asked to contact authorities.
