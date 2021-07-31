Bison Shelter Ground Breaking

Spring Lake Park Reserve will be the new home for a herd of bison starting October 2022. On Thursday morning, dignitaries from the state, county, local and tribal governments joined together in celebration for a groundbreaking event and the instillation on the first fence post. Congressman Tony Jurgens and Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Thom Petersen speak to the process and anticipated benefits, while Prairie Island Tribal Council President Shelly Buck shares her experience with managing a bison herd.
Video of the First Shovel of Dirt for the Bison Enclosure: